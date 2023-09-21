'Dangerous criminal' was apprehended by K-9 following massive manhunt, FHP says

Brian Sullivan ran from his car after he was pulled over for reckless driving, FHP said. Drones, dogs and mounted units from several agencies aided in the search.

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A "dangerous criminal" was caught by a police K-9 following a manhunt on I-10 near the Duval/Baker County line at about 3 p.m. Thursday, according Florida Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Dylan Bryan.

Brian Keith Sullivan, 35, was driving over 100 miles per hour and driving on the shoulder of the interstate around 8 a.m. Thursday, Bryan said. Concerned drivers called 911 to report reckless driving, and an FHP trooper stationed in Baker County responded.

The trooper waited nearby to apprehend Sullivan as he approached, and was able to pull him over after a short pursuit.

Police apprehended the passenger of the car, a 34-year-old woman, but Sullivan fled on foot from the car into the woods.

When Sullivan was apprehended, he was two miles away from where he had been pulled over.

It took a massive effort by FHP and law enforcement from both counties to catch Sullivan. In addition to the Baker County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department and Department of Corrections also responded to the area.

FHP and JSO provided K-9 units and drone units. Mounted patrol officers from JSO also aided in searching the dense, brushy area where Sullivan was located, Bryan said.

Despite halts in the search due to rain and searching a wooded area where it was "hard to see," a team of K-9 officers were able to continue tracking Sullivan. Bryan said a K-9 officer was able to apprehend Sullivan.

Sullivan had minor injuries from the 'active' apprehension and lacerations from running through a wooded area, so he will be treated at a local hospital.