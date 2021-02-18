2 Dallas officers shot, transported to the hospital, sources say

The shooting occurred Thursday morning near 5300 block of Bonita Avenue in Dallas.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Two officers with the Dallas Police Department had been shot and were taken to a local hospital Thursday morning, multiple sources told WFAA.

Chief Eddie Garcia said the officers were responding to a shooting call.

Police sources confirmed that the two officers were shot in the legs and both are expected to survive.

Fellow law enforcement officers and medics remain at the scene near the 5300 block of Bonita Avenue in Dallas.

Garcia said the search for the suspect remains ongoing. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

UPDATE: Officers are in stable condition. Search/apprehension of the suspect ongoing. God bless the peacemakers. — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) February 18, 2021

Update on the shooting in the 5300 block of Bonita Avenue: Two Dallas officers were shot and transported to an area hospital. These officers are in stable condition. This remains an active situation. Please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/1j8Vt04mnX — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) February 18, 2021

This is the second time in less than a week in which DPD officers have been injured in the line of duty. On Saturday, Officer Mitchell Penton was struck by a suspected drunken driver while he was assisting with a separate crash.

Penton was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 27 years old.

