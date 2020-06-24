DA to give Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation update from Glynn County Courthouse

Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes will give a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The district attorney prosecuting the three men charged with murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery is set to deliver an update on the investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes will give a news conference at 3:30 p.m. on the front steps of the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick.

On February 23, 25-year-old Arbery was shot and killed by Travis McMichael after he and his father Greg McMichael confronted him, suspecting him of breaking into homes in the area. The shooting was captured on cellphone video by William "Roddie" Bryan. All three men are now charged with murder in Arbery's death.

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

Holmes is the fourth district attorney assigned to handle the case, after two other prosecutors recused themselves due to conflicts of interest. The third district attorney, Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tom Durden, was put in charge of the case in April, but no arrests were made until the Georgia Bureau of Investigation intervened when cellphone video of the shooting surfaced weeks later.

Last month, Holmes wrote in a statement: “We appreciate the confidence that Attorney General Carr has in our ability to bring to light the justice this case deserves.”