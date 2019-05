A man was shot and killed while trying to stop an armed robbery at an internet arcade in NW Jacksonville Wednesday.

The incident occurred at the Dream Arcade on Edgewood Drive in NW Jacksonville around 7:13 p.m., JSO said.

A witness told JSO an adult male tried to stop an armed robbery inside the arcade when the robbery suspect shot and killed him. The suspect then took off in an unknown direction.

Little is known about the suspect, JSO says, aside from the fact that they were wearing all black.