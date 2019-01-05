More than a dozen animals have been seized from a home in Flagler County. The seizure came after a neighbor contacted animal control about a group of dogs running loose near their property.

When animal control arrived at the home April 18 they found ten dogs loose and the front door open, according to the Palm Coast Animal Control Report.

The owner was cited for nuisance and running at large.

The amount of dogs on the property is a concern, Palm Coast citing the property could not have more than four.

The owner denied our request for an interview, but added her four dogs were licensed, and said the other animals belonged to family members and friends that were visiting.

At the time though, officers did not find anyone home and the television turned up.

Officers stated in the report that the smell was almost unbearable inside the home. The report detailed a few of the dogs inside were overweight and the home had dog food throughout.

Officers also said there was no fresh air circulating for the dogs and cats inside.

As a result, Palm Coast Animal Control made the decision to take away 18 animals. They say this is still an open investigation and the animals will remain there for the time being.