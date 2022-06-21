Update: 2-year-old still in critical condition following Brunswick shooting, police looking for suspect

Police say they are still searching for the suspect, 23-year-old Aaron Holland.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A toddler is still in critical condition after being shot in Brunswick Friday night, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect, 23-year-old Aaron Holland.

Holland has active felony warrants through the Brunswick Police Department for four counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of a firearm during certain crimes.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, police say they responded to Southeast Georgia Health Systems in reference to a child being shot. Investigators determined the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Ellis Street.

After speaking to witnesses, police discovered Holland was at a home when he opened fire from inside the bathroom. The toddler was shot during the gunfire.

There were multiple adults and children in the house at the time of the shooting, police said.

The 2-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Holland has outstanding felony warrants through the Glynn County Police Department, the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, and pending warrants through the Brunswick Police Department.

Police say Holland is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Holland, do not approach and call the police immediately.