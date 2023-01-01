'If we don’t do something about it, next year is going to be even higher': Homicides up in Jacksonville in 2022

Criminal homicides in Jacksonville increased slightly in 2022 from 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The number of criminal homicides in Jacksonville in 2022 was higher than in 2021.

Anti-violence leaders in our area are reminding the community that it takes just one phone call to help lower crime.

Looking back at the year, data from the Jacksonville Sheriff Office reports that there has been 126 criminal homicides in Jacksonville. The number of homicides is up from last year, when there was 112 criminal homicides.

Just over 64% of criminal homicide cases in the city this year have been closed.

Community organization MADS DADS works throughout the year advocating for communities to break the code of silence, in an effort to increase that to increase that clearance rate.

They believe speaking out will help solve murders and get criminals off the streets as we head into the new year.

“We’re constantly having shooting each day, but if we don’t tell what we know for these murders to be removed from the street, they’re going to continue to murder. That’s 14 more than we had last year. That lets us know, if we don’t do something about it, next year is going to be even higher," Donald Foy, president of MAD DADS, said.