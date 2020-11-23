Breaking: Woman shot to death in Jacksonville park

There are minimal details at this time, but police are expected to give additional details at 12:45 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after being shot at a park on Jacksonville's Westside Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the incident happened around 10 a.m. at Normandy Park located in the 1700 block of Lindsey Road. When emergency crews arrived, a woman was found with a single gunshot wound. JFRD pronounced her dead at the scene.

JSO says that there's a person of interest in custody who matches the description given by several witnesses. Those witnesses were also detained for questioning.