Traffic crash victim dies after being dropped off at hospital; police looking for information

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the victim was dropped off by herself at a hospital Saturday night at 9 p.m. and pronounced dead.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out what led to a traffic crash victim being dropped off, alone, at a hospital before being pronounced dead.

Police said on Saturday around 9 p.m., a woman was dropped off at a local hospital with injuries consistent with a traffic crash. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the people who left her did not stay or provide information about where the crash happened, JSO said.

The JSO Traffic Homicide Unit is now looking for information about the crash. Investigators learned the the vehicle that dropped the woman off was a silver or gray SUV with two men inside, police said.

Police would like to interview the two men to learn more information about the crash, JSO said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, you can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.