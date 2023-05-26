Update: One dead, another critically injured after hit-and-run incident on Beach Boulevard

The vehicle involved is an older model black Chevy Tahoe. Please call the Florida Highway Patrol if you have any information regarding this incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people, one pronounced dead, were injured in a deadly hit-and-run incident Thursday night.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. last night, as the Florida Highway Patrol says two motorcyclists were slowing down at a red light and then run over by a vehicle from behind.

The accident took place at the intersection of Beach and Tamaya boulevards, causing traffic in the area. Drivers heading eastbound were being turned around and detoured onto Kernan Boulevard.

Police have identified the vehicle involved in the accident, an older model black Chevy Tahoe.

If you know any information regarding this incident, its driver or the suspected vehicle, please call the Florida Highway Patrol at 904-695-4000.

*Warning - Graphic video

Watch the full video of the incident here: