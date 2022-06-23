Jacksonville mother says police don't have any leads after son's murder

19-year-old Cesar Torres was shot while driving on E 8th Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Latoya Mitchell is a mother who wants answers; who killed her son, Cesar Torres and why? Questions she asked herself for a month.

On May 17, around 9:30 at night, Torres was shot while driving on East 8th Street. Mitchell said he died two days later.

"I have to love enough to let him go," Mitchell said. "That's so hard, so I pray and that's it. I look at his pictures and I talk as if he's there."

The mother of four said there was so much to love about Torres. He was the second youngest in the group. The 19-year-old was described as "the life of the party" and he was loved.

Mitchell said her son wanted to become a Longshoreman. To Mitchell, striving for that job was his way to avoid the streets. However, someone with a gun took that away from him.

"It was just the wrong place at the wrong time," Mitchell said.

As of Thursday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told First Coast News it does not have new updates on the investigation. Mitchell said police do not have any leads yet. After losing a child to gun violence, Mitchell said she hugs her children tighter.