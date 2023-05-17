Jacksonville police searching for man accused of organized fraud

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has issued a search warrant for Cedric Dewayne Griffin.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man accused of organized fraud has an active warrant out for his arrest Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Cedric Dewayne Griffin, 47, is named as a person of interest regarding a JSO investigation into multiple organized fraud cases. A lawsuit was filed against him by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleging a fraudulent scheme targeting the African American community in Jacksonville.

The lawsuit states Griffin lured individuals into investing in promissory notes issued by defendant's companies and raised at least $5.8 million. The lawsuit accuses him of not purchasing any real estate with the money but instead, pocketing it and using it to pay prior investors their purported investment returns.

Griffin is a Black male, 5 feet and 9 inches tall with brown eyes. Police are currently seeking his whereabouts.