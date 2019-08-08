Almost $7,000 has been approved to be paid out for First Coast Crime Stoppers tips, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

According to the August 2019 First Coast Crime Stoppers Rewards Report, which JSO released Thursday afternoon, $6,600 has been rewarded to people for tips that lead to the arrest of 8 people in 16 different cases.

$3,000 worth of reward money in one homicide case

$1,000 worth of reward money in six gun bounty cases

$500 worth of reward money in four grand theft cases

$1,000 worth of reward money in one armed robbery case

$500 worth of reward money in two narcotics cases

$600 worth of reward money in two sex offender violation cases

JSO said that you can always call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.