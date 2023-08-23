x
Crime Stoppers

Jacksonville police searching for two people accused of stealing credit card, making purchases

Officers responded to a burglary in the 4900 block of Gate Parkway at an unknown time and date, where they learned an unidentified victim's credit card was stolen.
Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is currently looking for the pictured man and woman allegedly involved in a credit card theft on city's Southside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the First Coast community's help in finding a man and a woman accused of stealing a person's credit card near the St. Johns Town Center and then using it to make several purchases, according to a news release.

Officers responded to an auto burglary in the 4900 block of Gate Parkway at an unknown time on an unknown date, in which they learned an unidentified victim's credit card was stolen, the release states.

Police say shortly after, the suspects allegedly used the victim's credit card to purchase items from a nearby business in the area. JSO says efforts to identify the suspect at this point, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone having information on the identity of the suspects are asked to call JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or to remain anonymous and receive a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

