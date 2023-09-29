Jacksonville police looking for male accused of robbing PNC Bank in Arlington

JSO says on Wednesday, a male in his late teens to early-20s, entered the bank on University Boulevard North and presented a note to an employee that demanded money.

JSO says on Wednesday, patrol officers responded to the 3500 block of University Boulevard North in reference to the alleged robbery. Police say a male in his late teens to early-20s, standing approximately between 5 feet and 5 inches to 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds, entered the bank and presented a note to an employee. The note "demanded a sum of money and threatened harm to the employees," according to the release.

JSO did not provide any information on what time the alleged robbery occurred.

Police say at the time of the incident, the male was wearing black clothing and a black backpack.