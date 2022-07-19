Jacksonville mothers want photos of victims added to Crime Stoppers signs

To Councilman Reggie Gaffney, a city resolution could be the answer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After losing a child to gun violence, mothers in Jacksonville are joining forces and coming up with a new way to help solve crimes. They want the first coast to see the faces of victims, and more importantly, to call the police if they have information.

The bond between a mother and her son can be special. Some would say it is similar to having a best friend. Angela Wesley has a different title. She described her son, PJ Wesley, as her "ride of die". PJ was the youngest of four, it has been nine months since Wesley's son was shot outside of their family home in Jacksonville.

"I'm just still, like, in disbelief," Wesley said.

She's not alone in her grief. In May, Jessica Chappelle's son, Deon "Mexico" Manick was shot and killed inside a Westside apartment. No one called the police when the shooting happened.

"I haven't even combed my hair since my son died," Chappelle said. "All I do is think about my son every day-all day."

Someone with a gun severed the bond between these mothers and their son. They don't want you to forget their names or faces. When there's a murder in the area, JSO will leave a Crime Stoppers sign. The sign provides a phone number to call and the incentive, is a $3,000 reward. Crime Stoppers is used to encourage people to come forward with information. Wesley believes it would be helpful to add a photo of the victim along with the sign.

"That's letting people know that these children are real," Wesley said.

To Chappelle, someone could pass by a victim's photo and it would push them to speak up to authorities. First Coast News presented the idea to Councilman Reggie Gaffney, who said he's committed to fighting crime in the city. He said no one has ever presented the idea of adding photos to him. To Gaffney, new ideas to fight crime are encouraged. He believes adding more 'boots to the ground' isn't the key answer to addressing crime. In this case, the councilman said a city resolution could be the answer.

"What I'm going to do for her [Welsely] is talk to the Sheriff's department, as well as talk to crime stoppers and the city administration," Gaffney said.