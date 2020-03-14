Police are looking for a suspect Saturday after a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds near a creek located in a Woodland Acres area apartment, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 4 a.m., multiple 911 calls were received reporting shots fired in the 700 block of Jasper Avenue. At the scene, police found a man in his 20's or 30's dead near a creek, JSO said.

Police interviewed witnesses in the area who said they heard an argument before the shots were fired. The area is being canvassed for other witnesses or any surveillance video, according to JSO.

JSO's Dive Team was called to the scene to look for any potential evidence in the creek where the man's body was found near.

At this time, no suspect information has been released and the identity of the victim has not been disclosed.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.