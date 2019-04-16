A tip made to Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of a Northside burglary suspect, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said they arrested 53-year-old Kenneth Kenney Monday and charged him with strong-arm robbery without the use of a firearm or weapon.

Police say Kenney entered a Northside business and demanded money on Saturday. An employee gave him an undisclosed amount of cash and Kenney reportedly fled the scene in a white pick-up truck.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

JSO didn't release the address of the business that was robbed due to Marcy's Law.

Kenney was booked into the Duval County Jail with a bond of $50,003.