JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Chair of Jacksonville’s new Safety and Crime Reduction Task Force said not having a concrete plan might be the solution to the city’s crime problem.

“We don’t have a preconceived solution,” said Task Force Chair Mark Griffin. “We’re not coming with a predetermined agenda. We’re going to let the work take us where we need to be.”

Griffin heads up the task force made up of educators, parents, faith leaders, non-profits, law enforcement and city officials.

"In all my years of working to help reduce crime, this is the first time I’ve seen such a diverse group,” Griffin said. “There are people from all walks of life.”

Jacksonville topped 100 murders for the third year in a row in 2018. City council president Aaron Bowman asked the council to create the task force in November.

“As council president Bowman has said, we basically have what he describes as a 'blank canvas,'” Griffin said.

The task force will begin work on that blank canvas at its first meeting Friday at 9 a.m. at City Hall.