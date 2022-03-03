First Coast News' Crime Analyst says the Riverview area shooting is gang related

First Coast News Crime analyst, Mark Baughman, says his law enforcement sources says this shooting on Soutel Drive is gang related.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are still looking for the suspect who shot three people in their car along Soutel Drive and Ribault Avenue on Wednesday.

“I heard something go boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, I think it was maybe around 8 or 10 times," said a nearby witness.

That witness was describing the sound of the bullets that hit a father, his 3-year-old son, and a woman.

The three-year-old was shot with a semi automatic rifle, a weapon that is indicative of gang activity, according to crime analyst Mark Baughman.

Baughman said his law enforcement sources says this shooting on Soutel Drive is gang related.

“Rival gang members know one another. They are very familiar with each other, so typically you are going to see them change up cars so they can get closer." said Baughman.

Kim Varner, Retired Detective with JSO, explains why this type of gang related activity seems to be escalating in the community.