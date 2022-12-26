Crime after the holidays: How to avoid becoming a target for thieves

Experts say leaving out boxes of high-priced items for anyone to see can be dangerous. Flatten boxes and don't leave the items visible in the car.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You've unwrapped the presents, and now it's time to throw the packaging away. Before you do, experts say there are a few things you'll want to consider in order to protect yourself from becoming a target for thieves after the holidays. Experts say leaving out boxes of high-priced items for anyone to see can be dangerous.

"Put it in your trunk, conceal it in the manner in which you're not leaving it exposed, and people can walk by and look in the window of the car and maybe breach the car somehow and take it out," Crime and Safety Expert Mark Baughman said.

From the car to inside your home. Just because the holidays are winding down, doesn't mean thieves aren't on the prowl. Crime and Safety Expert Mark Baughman says after opening gifts, don't advertise what you received, and break down the boxes so it fits in a closed dumpster.

"If it's a large item that you got for Christmas, typically TV sets, you want to break that box down fully. It's smart to find a way to dispose of those boxes in a way in which it's a little more difficult for anybody to determine what people may or may have gotten not have gotten for Christmas," Baughman said.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office advises to dispose of packaging over multiple weeks. Carboard boxes can be flattened and taken to the Cardboard Recycling Drop-off Center at the Tillman Ridge or Stratton Road Transfer Station for free.

However, the St Johns County Sheriff's Office says if you're returning items instead: don't leave the items visible in your car if you're making multiple stops for returns or overnight, park in a well-lit area close to the front of the business, and consider dropping the returns off at the post office or shipping store inside of leaving outside your home for pickup.

Baughman says he recommends investing in a home surveillance system to keep an eye on your home and deliveries during the holidays and year-round.

"If you have a ring or you have some form of CCTV, which a lot of people have nowadays is that you can monitor that activity when you get notification at your door," Baughman said.

The best way to report a theft after a holiday is to call your local law enforcement even if its insignificant. SJSO says it can help deputies establish crime patterns.