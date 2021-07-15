Deadly Crescent City shooting suspect arrested in Missouri on way to Mexico, police say

Francisco Arroyo is charged in the death of Mark Anthony Arbelo Jr., along with shooting one man in the stomach and another in the leg, the sheriff's office says.

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.)

The man accused in a Crescent City shooting that left one person dead and two others wounded was arrested in Missouri late Wednesday night as he was trying to flee to Mexico, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Francisco Arroyo is charged in the death of 24-year-old Mark Anthony Arbelo Jr., along with shooting 21-year-old Alexander Desmond Arbelo in the stomach and 22-year-old Angel David Arbelo in the leg, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Alexander Arbelo is still in the hospital, the release says. His condition is unknown. Angel Arbelo was treated and released at the hospital.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Gunby Court and Walnut Street in Crescent City, where they found three people with gunshot wounds.

Detectives said the victims were involved in a domestic situation with people living at an apartment on Gunby Court when a gunfight started outside.

Investigators put out calls to be on the lookout for a dark-colored Jeep the suspect was driving. It was located and recovered.