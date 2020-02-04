A Crescent City commissioner was arrested and faces charges for exploiting a disabled man out of at least $50,000, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives began an investigation into the mishandling of funds for a disabled man by Kathleen Berg, 57, in October of 2019. Berg was entrusted with the man's wellbeing after his mother died in 2016, deputies said.

Berg was responsible for the handling of the man's social security benefits and life insurance funds of more than $170,000 that the man's mother had established for him.

During detectives investigations, it was determined that Berg took the man to a Crescent City bank to deposit the life insurance checks into an unknown account which she had control over up until April of 2019. During the time that Berg was entrusted with the man's wellbeing, she paid the man's minimum bills and did not provide any money for his living expenses, according to the sheriff's office.

The man lived off of about $15 a month in food stamps assistance between March and April of 2019, deputies said. According to the man, Berg never checked on him, while responsible for his financial affairs and wellbeing, to ensure his living conditions were acceptable.

From the time the bank account was opened with the man's life insurance benefits check until it was closed 11 months later, Berg funded personal trips, shopping sprees, cash withdrawals, purchased a home and made renovations to the home, deputies said. Berg did not make any deposits to replace the funds she withdrew.

Deputies said that the man's social security benefits were completely depleted and both accounts listed Berg as being on them. The man did not have access to any checks, deposit slips or bank cards on the accounts.

In April of 2019, another family member took control of the man's finances and well-being and discovered the missing money. The family member attempted to contact Berg several times and resolve the issue of the missing money but Berg did not respond, deputies said.

A warrant was issued for Berg’s arrest and she turned herself into the Putnam County Jail. She was released on a $20,000 bond.