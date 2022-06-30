FHP looking for driver of Jeep Wrangler after fatal crash on Arlington Expressway

Troopers say witnesses on scene said a man with a slim build, gray shorts, t-shirt and dirty blonde hair was seen exiting the Jeep and fleeing from the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 61-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a flipped Jeep Wrangler on Arlington Expressway Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says around 4 p.m., a 2004 gold Jeep Wrangler was traveling west on State Road 115 (Arlington Expressway).

For unknown reasons, troopers say the driver of the Jeep lost control, impacted the concrete traffic barrier wall and overturned.

FHP says the 61-year-old passenger of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Troopers say witnesses on scene said a man with slim build, gray shorts, t-shirt and dirty blonde hair was seen exiting the vehicle and fleeing the scene on foot.

FHP says it's unknown who the driver is at this time as the investigation continues.

If you have any information, FHP is asking you to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips

just west of the Regency area, after a fatal crash Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

All EB lanes of Arlington Expressway from Townsend to the Southside Connector are blocked for hours while investigators cleared the crash.