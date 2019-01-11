COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — More than a dozen people were arrested in a human trafficking sting at a Coweta County hotel this week, authorities confirm.
According to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, their department worked with the Human Exploitation Investigations Group to make the arrests.
The sting ended early Wednesday morning.
Of those arrested, several women were charged with prostitution.
Two men were charged with pimping and other charges.
Several others were arrested on drug charges.
Two women who were arrested told authorities that they were victims. Their names and mugshots are not being shared.
Prince Richardson -- pimping, obstruction
Brian Payne -- Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act. (VGCSA), pandering, obstruction
Marcus Nelloms -- VGCSA controlled substance abandonment, possession of marijuana
Renard Kidd -- VGCSA possession of marijuana, pimping
Nicholas Steven Addy -- public indecency, obstruction
Dean Nicole - VGCSA possession of marijuana and prostitution
The following were charged with with prostitution only:
- Erica Foster
- Naomi Brown-Thomas
- Ladrekia Freeman
- Milija Bolston
- Destinee Hardin
- De’Ja Lumpkin
Jonea Anderson was charged with VGCSA possession of Marijuana and prostitution.
