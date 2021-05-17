Cousins charged in St. Johns County church break-in

Cornelius Boston and Jasabion Ivory are charged with burglary and loitering or prowling.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Two cousins are facing burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a St. Johns County church Sunday night, according to two arrest reports.

As cousins Jasabion Ivory and Cornelius Boston tried to enter the New Beginnings Church on Big Oak Road, the alarm went off, according to the arrest report. Both Ivory and Boston left the scene following the sounding of the alarm.

St. Johns County deputies eventually saw the cousins nearby just before 10 p.m. Both tried to run onto a property at 211 Big Oak Road but were placed into custody, the report says.

Boston later confessed to trying to enter the church, telling investigators he was trying to look for medical supplies to use on a shoulder injury he had, the report states. Boston attempted to get into the church using pry tools, according to the report.

After the alarm went off, Boston and Ivory ran to a nearby home to ask for help.