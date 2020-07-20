Cousin says 16-year-old shot and killed was defending her family

Her cousin says the gun was visible during the argument. “She wasn’t fazed by the gun,” she said about McClendon. “That’s why they were still going back and forth."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest was made Monday after an argument at a Westside Jacksonville Wawa resulted in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Shaetavia Shaquan Cooper has been arrested and charged with second degree murder after 16-year-old Tereria McClendon was shot during an argument.

McClendon was killed at a at the Wawa off of Wilson Blvd Saturday night.

NYINDIA LAYNE: “We went to Wawa to get us milkshakes and stuff,” said Nyindia Layne, McClendon’s cousin who was with McClendon that night.

Layne says it started as a fun girls night. They were in line to pay for their milkshakes when Layne says Cooper started making rude comments to the girls and McClendon stuck up for everyone.

“She’s the type that will take up for people who take up for her, for the people that love her,” Layne said.

Things escalated when the girls went outside. Layne says cooper’s gun was visible during the argument.

“She wasn’t fazed by the gun,” Layne said about McClendon. “That’s why they were still going back and forth.”

The family says McClendon’s mom, who is pregnant, came out and told Cooper to talk to her, not McClendon.

Family says Cooper tried to fight her mom, but McClendon stepped in to stand up for her mom.

“That’s when the lady spit on her and then she shot her,” Layne said.

McClendon’s family says the young teenager had so many plans ahead of her

“We always planned on getting an apartment, her being a nurse, how we’re going to look, how we’re going to have our hair when we go to work,” Layne said.

She will be fondly remembered by those she loved.