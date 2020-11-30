x
Courtney Manor residents asked to shelter in place due to SWAT situation, per JSO

Jacksonville police are asking parents and students in the Courtney Manor Apartment Community to shelter in place at this time.

Parents and students in the Courtney Manor Apartment Community are being asked by police to shelter in place due to police activity brought on by a barricaded individual. 

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted that the situation was unfolding in the 5600 block of Collins Road around 6:35 a.m.

Police have established a command center, staged down the road and atleast six JSO patrol cars are at the command center. There are two more blocking the entrance of Courtney Manor Apartments.

This is a developing story.