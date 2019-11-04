CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police charged a man in the killing of a 10-week-old fetus after a pregnant woman said he attacked her.

The alleged assault supposedly happened March 23 at an apartment complex off of Oak Leaf Court. Anthony Gourdet, 29, was charged more than a week later.

A criminal complaint states that the woman first told police she had a miscarriage at the apartment. She later told staff at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center that she had been assaulted. A hospital staffer recorded seeing neck bruising and vaginal bleeding consistent with a miscarriage.

Court documents said the woman later told police Gourdet punched her three times in the stomach while he held her against a wall and choked her.

She stated that Gourdet attacked her after she came "clean" about cheating on him. She said he was upset that her unborn child may not be his. Neighbors told 13News Now the two were dating.

Olivia Smithberger with the H.E.R. domestic violence shelter in Chesapeake says incidents like this happen more than reported.

"People's relationships don't always go as planned. That doesn't mean you take it out on a child," Smithberger said. "It's not easy to always press charges against somebody that you, even though you have a horrible situation with, you still have feelings with."

According to the Chesapeake Sheriff Office's website, Gourdet is charged with "Murder: Premeditated killing of a fetus of another," simple assault and strangulation causing wounding or injury.

He has a court appearance scheduled for June 19 in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.