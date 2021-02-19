Middleburg couple jailed on multiple child-porn charges; thousands of inappropriate images found

The investigation ultimately uncovered 5,650 files containing child sexual-abuse material, the warrant said.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A man and woman are both behind bars on $1.15 million bail each after an investigation uncovered thousands of images of child pornography on cellphones, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Krystalyn Amanda Keck and David Edward Koch, both 32 of Antelope Street in Middleburg, were arrested Tuesday on 11 counts each of possession of photos of sexual performances by a child, and one of transmission of pornography via any medium, Duval County jail records show.

According to Koch's arrest warrant, police got nine tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding email addresses used to upload 50 child-pornography images Jan. 10 to April 4 of last year. The email addresses were traced to Keck and Koch.

Both suspects' cellphones were seized and delivered to the Internet Crimes Against Children for forensic examination. The search uncovered pictures of Koch and Keck, some showing them performing sexual acts together, the warrant said. Several conversations or messages were found between them discussing sexual encounters with each other.

"The chats generally progressed to the sharing of media files and in some cases led to the discussion of what types of sexual acts they felt would be appropriate to perform with an actual prepubescent child," the warrant said. "One conversation was located where it appeared that the participants discussed a past sexual interaction with a child."

