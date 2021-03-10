Corrine Brown heads back to court following conviction reversal

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed Brown's conviction for fraud and tax evasion in May, saying the judge improperly removed a juror who said he was being guided by “The Holy Ghost” during deliberations.

Brown was convicted in 2017 on 18 criminal counts related to her personal use of more than $300,000 in donations from what prosecutors called a sham charity. She was sentenced to five years in prison and served a little over two before she was released due to her age in the early days of the pandemic. Her former chief of staff Ronnie Simmons and the charity’s director Carla Wiley both pleaded guilty and have already completed their prison terms.