MACON, Ga. — The search is on for a missing 2-year-old and his father, who’s suspected of shooting and killing three people and injuring another in a Macon home Tuesday night.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says an Amber Alert was issued, but it hasn't been pushed to all communications channels yet.

THE SHOOTING

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on the 500-block of Moreland Avenue.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says deputies got a call just before 9:30 p.m. Once they made it to the home, they found three people shot and killed and one woman with injuries.

Deputies say there was an argument between 29-year-old Caesar Crockett and his child’s mom, 30-year-old Jamila French. During the argument, Crockett allegedly pulled out a gun and shot French’s mom, stepdad, and sister, killing them.

French was injured during the shooting.

The sheriff’s office says Crockett then ran away with his 2-year-old son, King Cane Crockett.

THE VICTIMS

Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones says the shooting victims were 69-year-old James Samuel, his wife, 67-year-old Janet Samuel, and their daughter, 47-year-old LeChasta Childs.

They were found dead inside the home when deputies arrived and all are family of French.

WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR

The sheriff’s office says Crockett is driving a black 2007 Pontiac G5 with a drive-out tag on it.

BIBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

He’s described as 6 foot 1 inch tall and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds. Deputies say he was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and black shorts with red and white stripes on the side.

Crockett is wanted for three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping. Deputies say he has family in both Florida and California.

BIBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

According to the sheriff’s office, King Crockett is 2-years-old and was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jogging pants with white stripes on the sides, and a black and white hoodie with a blue Superman logo on the front.

BIBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they approved an Amber Alert for 2-year-old King around 1 a.m. Wednesday. They say they're waiting to get information on why it wasn't pushed to all communications channels.

If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

