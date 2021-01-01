Cop car vandalized, windows smashed, in attempt to steal officer's duty rifle

Surveillance video shows the suspects smash the front window of the marked police vehicle and try to steal the officer's rifle.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office squad car was vandalized, and an attempt made to steal the officer's duty rifle, according to a police report.

The report says the officer discovered the vehicle, a 2018 Ford Taurus, damaged around 7 a.m. Dec. 30, in an underground garage where it had been parked overnight. The exact location of the incident was redacted from the report.

The officer told police nothing was taken, but the vehicle had been rummaged through.

The report says there was damage to the driver's side window and the windshield. According to the officer's narrative, surveillance video shows:

"The two suspects walk directly to the complainants marked patrol vehicle. The suspects attempt make entry through the driver's side window but are met with negative results. Suspect #1 is then observed smashing the front windshield with an unknown object then crawling through the front windshield. Suspect #1 then exits the vehicle after attempting to remove the complainant's rifle. When Suspect #1 exits the driver’s side door, the vehicle's alarm is then activated. The suspects are then observed fleeing the scene on foot exiting the sub-level parking garage."

The officer estimated the window damage totaled $500. The officer who reported the vandalism said the underground garage is usually secure, but that the gate wasn't working properly at the time, and was deliberately left open.