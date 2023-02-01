Cook accused in fatal beating at Jacksonville Dave & Buster's now facing manslaughter charges after victim dies

The victim, Thony Roy, 28, of Jacksonville, was known as a hardworking man, the beloved baby of his family. He died last Thursday, five days after the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.

The Jacksonville man accused of beating 28-year-old Thony Roy, who later died of his injuries, is now being charged with manslaughter.

Family said Roy was on life support since the incident on Jan. 21. He died five days later.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Cordell Samuel Bentley Russell, who was a cook at the Dave & Buster's on Salisbury Road where the incident took place, beat Roy until he was braindead.

Roy was training Russell at the time of the incident, police said. Details about what happened beforehand are largely redacted from the police report.

A witness told police that Bentley-Russell was already in a bad mood and had been working all day already. The witness said that somebody said something to get him even more agitated and heard Cordell say, "I'm a grown a** man!"

Russell was later arrested at his sister's home without incident, police said.