Clay County investigators say they’ve identified a person of interest in the case of a missing Fleming Island woman.

Susan Mauldin was last seen in the Eagles Harbor neighborhood 28 days ago, her home still decorated for Halloween, her car parked in the garage. Police determined that she was endangered.

On Tuesday, police said a contractor named Corey Binderim has pertinent information to the case.

Police say Binderim has cooperated with them, but he has since left the area and his whereabouts are unknown. Binderim was working on a job for Mauldin remodeling her bathroom, police said. During the course of the contract, Binderim took a deposit from Mauldin, but failed to complete the work, police said.

Mauldin asked for the deposit back and terminated her contract with Binderim, police said.

Anyone with information on Mauldin's or Binderim's whereabouts is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at (904) 264-6512.

Missing person's poster of Susan Mauldin, provided by the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Clay County Sheriff's Office

Susan Mauldin has been missing for 28 days.

Clay County Sheriff's Office