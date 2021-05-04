Contractor charged in Clay County woman's death pleads not guilty

Her body was found in early 2020 in a southern Georgia landfill where waste from Clay County is sent.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Clay County man has pleaded not guilty Tuesday following a grand jury indictment for premeditated first-degree murder.

The indictment was handed down last month for Corey Binderim, a Clay County contractor accused of killing one of his clients.

Susan Mauldin was reported missing in late 2019.

Her body was found in early 2020 in a southern Georgia landfill where waste from Clay County is sent. Detectives say Binderim was the last person to see her.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, investigators found bloodstains in the living room and in the kitchen of Mauldin’s home. Her neighbors said it was a sign of a struggle.

Binderim's next court date will be June 30.