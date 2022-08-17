Contracted worker at Putnam County Jail arrested for possession of obscene material involving minors

During Brandon Smolinski's work for the contract company, deputies say he was working in a tower at the Putnam County Jail and accessed the Sheriff's Office's Wi-Fi.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A civilian employee contracted to work at the Putnam County Jail has been arrested for allegedly receiving and sharing obscene material involving children, deputies say.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says Brandon Smolinski, 36, was charged with multiple counts of possession of obscene material involving minors, use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony and obscene communication.

Putnam County detectives say they received a cyber-tip from KIK, a social media app, about child pornography downloaded by Smolinski.

Detectives say they confronted Smolinski outside the jail on Aug. 11 prior to his work shift. He allegedly admitted to detectives he took his cellphone into the jail tower, violating policy, and used the social media app to access group chats.

He reportedly admitted that this included one where he was sent videos of child pornography.

Smolinski allegedly told detectives he transmitted over 100 images of child sexual abuse material through the social media app. All the images are believed to be downloads from other locations.

Putnam County deputies say Smolinski told detectives he watched the material at his Clay County home and the sheriff's office.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is also investigating.

Smolinski was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail. He was later transferred to St. Johns County Jail due to his knowledge of practices used in the Putnam. He is being held on $90,000 bond.