'I got just a bone out here': Construction worker calls police after finding human remains

A construction team in Palm Coast accidentally unearthed human remains Monday. In a newly released call, a man tells police he sees a human femur.

PALM COAST, Fla. — Human remains were discovered Monday during construction in Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

The call to FCSO's non-emergency number was released Wednesday.

"We do underground and roadwork, and we're building a new subdivision out off of Old Kings Road on a subdivision called Tuscana," the caller says.

He continues: "I was just walking on our one of our excavations, we just previously installed sewer last. What looks to me... I looked it up online... I've been looking at it... looks like a like a human femur bone. I got just a bone out here. I just felt like I should report it and you guys can take it."

FCSO warned of a large police presence at the crime scene Tuesday and asked the public to avoid the area of New Leatherwood Drive in the Tuscana development.

Eden's Site Development, the company performing construction there, called after human bone was found.

The investigation is ongoing and FSCO is working with Crime Scene Investigation, Emergency Response Team and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to find answers.

Excavation teams found that the bones belonged to someone who had died relatively recently, but no other information was given.