A complaint has been filed against an off-duty JSO officer on behalf of two Jacksonville mothers.

According to one of the mothers in the complaint, the off-duty officer used excessive force on a pair of teens on their way home from school earlier this month.

According to the report, the incident occurred on April 1. Two students, a male and female were walking down Old Middleburg Road after getting off the bus at Robert E. Lee High School.

According to the complaint, a black F-150 struck the male student with his passenger mirror.

“He should’ve been apologizing," the girl's mother, Kimberly said.

We are not using Kimberly's last name to protect her daughter's privacy.

Kimberly said the man did not apologize.

“Instead he gets out and manhandles,” she said.

As the teens continued down the street, both reports say the truck then turned around at a nearby Circle K and stopped by them.

Kimberley’s daughter said the driver got out of the vehicle and accused the teen of hitting his car.

Before the student could respond, the officer grabbed the student by his hoodie and slung him to the ground according to the complaint.

The complaint continued to say that when the teen male got up, the officer showed his weapon and shoved it in the boy’s stomach.

Actions that Kimberly’s mom said were not warranted.

“To pull a weapon on these children he endangered their lives, they’re traumatized forever from this, forever," she said.

A complaint from the boy’s mother said the man got out of his truck with his gun already in hand and accused the teen of throwing something at his truck, stating not to run, ’cause I’m fit’.

Kimberly’s daughter, according to the complaint, tried to step in telling the man he can’t do this and asked are you a cop, he responded yes and showed his badge.

One account said he kicked the student’s legs out from under him to sit, holstered his gun and radioed an on-duty officer.

The complaint argued the officer did not identify himself as police prior to pulling his weapon.

“My biggest concern is that we have an officer on the streets with that much rage in him," Kimberley said. "I just want him off the streets, I couldn’t say it more, I couldn’t say louder, he should be off the streets for your children, for any viewer’s children."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office could not confirm the identity of the officer named in the complaint citing Florida Statute 112.533 (4) which prohibits the disclosure of the identity of any officer currently under investigation.

JSO's Office of Internal Affairs did acknowledge that they received a copy of the complaints.