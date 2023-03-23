Company owned by family of Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife responds to arrest in his murder

The letter acknowledges “troubling comments” about the arrest of Mario Fernandez Saldana, who is married to the owner’s daughter.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A company owned by the former in-laws of a man murdered in Jacksonville Beach is responding to controversy over a recent arrest in the case. Jared Bridegan was killed in front of his 2-year-old daughter in February 2022. The man arrested for his murder last week is married to Bridegan’s ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez.

That arrest put a spotlight on both Gardner-Fernandez and her mom’s company, Stampin’ Up, a multi-level marketing craft company worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Gardner-Fernandez is not charged with any crime, but prosecutors noted publicly and in the arrest warrant for her current husband, that her divorce from Bridegan was protracted and “highly acrimonious.” They have also said they believe others were involved in Bridegan’s murder.

In a recent letter to company vendors, known as “demonstrators,” the Utah based company said it wanted to communicate “regarding a Gardner family matter.”

“Stampin’ Up! is aware that Mario Fernandez, Shanna Gardner’s current husband, has been arrested in conjunction with an ongoing investigation," the letter says. "Shanna (Shelli and Sterling’s daughter) and Mario have been separated for an extended period of time. We have no further details about the situation other than what has been reported by the media.”

The letter continues, “some demonstrators have received troubling comments about this matter on their social media platforms,” and says vendors can “feel free to delete comments of an inappropriate nature and block/report those commenters.”

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An attorney for Shanna Garnder-Fernandez has previously refused to comment on the case. An Instagram page controlled by Bridegan’s current wife, Kirsten Bridegan, did respond, with a “stories” compilation of other social media posts by people skeptical of the letter.

One post noted the letter failed to mention what Mario is accused of. "No mention of Jared’s name, no condolences, distancing Shanna from Mario and a minimization of the charges brought against Mario," it says.

Another urges people to boycott Stampin’ Up. “Look peeps, if you give Stampin’ Up! Your business, think again! Doing so supports liars and people more interested in covering their own a**** and brand than finding justice for those who took Jared, a loving husband/father away from his wife/children!”