Community split on arrest of Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels

Some on social media criticized the sheriff, but others are questioning the timing of his arrest.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — What began as a six-year affair ended Thursday with the arrest of Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels.

The sheriff was booked at his own jail after a special prosecutor determined he committed four crimes that were all related to his attempts to cover up his affair and its fallout.

Daniels is accused of ordering his deputies to arrest his former mistress. That sparked an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, leading to Thursday’s arrests.

Daniels faces three charges of lying to law enforcement officers and one charge of tampering with evidence.

In a Facebook video, Daniels claims he was given an ultimatum: resign, withdraw from the election or be arrested. Special Prosecutor Brad King stated Friday that was not true.

“What was proposed to the Sheriff was after his arrest, an early disposition of the case so he could potentially retain his pension,” King said.

The arrest has sparked strong feelings in Clay County. Many people on social media criticized the sheriff, but others still strongly support him. He was seeking re-election.

Ahead of an election, some say it's an abuse of power for Daniels. Others, like Middleburg resident and business owner Robin Sirois, are standing behind him.

“My vote is for Sheriff Darryl Daniels, his personal life has nothing to do with his business life and he has done a fabulous job for Clay County,” Sirois said.

Sirois says the timing of Daniels’ arrest is questionable, given the upcoming election on Tuesday.

“I think they’re taking this and using this against him, like I said his personal life shouldn’t have to do with his professional life, we all have skeletons [in our closet],” Sirois said.

Daniels will be arraigned on those charges in less than two weeks on Aug. 25.