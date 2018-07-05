Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is still searching for the man who shot the manager of the Hook Fish and Chicken in Arlington.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. JSO says the suspect was wearing a green jacket and white mask.

People who know the victim, Nehad Hemaid, say he is a good man.

"I know that when I was homeless and I came here when I was hungry, he would always give me a big plate of food," John Jioe said.

"Yeah I've been here for a year, I run the front end of the store," employee Kristina May said. "He's a really good guy."

May says she was devastated when she heard he'd been shot.

"He was taking the trash out and they just, they shot him out back," May said. "He didn't deserve it. Out of anybody, he didn't deserve it. He would've gave anything if they wanted it. They did not have to take it."

The suspect reportedly then ran in through the back to rob the restaurant.

"I don't know what they got from him, the girl that was working said she hit the front door when they hit the back door, so nobody really knows once they got in the store," May said.

Fortunately, May says they don't believe his gunshot wounds are life-threatening.

'He was shot they said once in the side and once in the arm," May said.

Still, they want to see whoever did this behind bars.

"They need to catch him if he did this or turn himself in because this is not right," May said.

"He is a pillar of this community and it was wrong for him to be hurt," Jioe said.

