Community releases music video calling for resignation of DA Jackie Johnson

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A music video featuring community members in Glynn County calling for District Attorney Jackie Johnson to resign filmed in May has now been released.
Travis Slim wrote the song. He is from Brunswick and has helped organize protests and rallies calling for justice for Ahmaud Arbery.
The 25-year-old was shot and killed in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23. Cellphone video surfaced after the shooting, leading to murder charges for Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan.
Back in May, Slim told First Coast News he wants to reach the younger generation, asking them to continue to call for justice for Arbery. The protest outside the Glynn County Courthouse in May was part of the music video.
Johnson recused herself from the case due to conflicts of interest. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking closer at Johnson’s office along with the DA of Ware County as part of its investigation into the case.
A GBI investigator said in court earlier this month that Bryan struck Arbery with his truck and that Arbery’s handprints and shirt fibers were found on the vehicle, which was dented from the impact.
Later, an altercation ensued between the McMichaels and Arbery at which time Travis McMichael reportedly fired his shotgun three times, striking Arbery once in the center of the chest, once in the upper left chest around the armpit area and also his right wrist.