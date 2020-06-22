Community releases music video calling for resignation of DA Jackie Johnson

Travis Slim, who has organized several protests in honor of Arbery, released a music video with the song calling for DA Jackie Johnson to resign.

Travis Slim wrote the song. He is from Brunswick and has helped organize protests and rallies calling for justice for Ahmaud Arbery.

The 25-year-old was shot and killed in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23. Cellphone video surfaced after the shooting, leading to murder charges for Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan.

Back in May, Slim told First Coast News he wants to reach the younger generation, asking them to continue to call for justice for Arbery. The protest outside the Glynn County Courthouse in May was part of the music video.

Sorry no clean version, please comment, tag some friends, and share ...No Justic No Peace Full video Posted by Travis Riddle on Sunday, June 21, 2020

Johnson recused herself from the case due to conflicts of interest. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking closer at Johnson’s office along with the DA of Ware County as part of its investigation into the case.

A GBI investigator said in court earlier this month that Bryan struck Arbery with his truck and that Arbery’s handprints and shirt fibers were found on the vehicle, which was dented from the impact.