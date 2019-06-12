The Jacksonville Sheriffs Office is still looking for the suspects of multiple shootings that occurred Wednesday.

Over the past few days, police have been investigating several deadly shootings.

The president of the Jacksonville chapter of MAD DADS says he is saddened by the number of shootings in Jacksonville this year.

“What we have to try and understand is they [victim’s families] want closure for this, they want the murderer off the streets, they want the person who murdered their loved one brought to justice,” Donald Foy said.

He’s urging the community is to break the code of silence so community members can help police find the people responsible for crimes.

Foy has stood by many families whose loved ones were taken by gun violence. He says it is alarming to see the number of murders this year in Jacksonville.

“It’s gotten out of control,” Foy said.

According to our news partners at the Florida Times-Union, 141 homicides have occurred in Jacksonville this year. Last year, the city had 126.

“We’ve entered the holiday season and we’re ahead of last year,” Foy explained.

He says that programs such as Cure Violence are working but only in their target areas.

Foy says others around the city must do their part to bring closure to families who lost a loved one.

“The one thing we got to do, and that is to rejuvenate the community, to break the code of silence for us to remove the murderers from the streets,” he said.