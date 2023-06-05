Community group identifies man found dead after fire on Lenox Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man found dead following a fire at an abandoned property on Lenox Avenue Monday morning has been identified by a community activist group.
MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter says Edwin Jesus Mac, 41, died as a result of the incident.
The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department responded to the 4100 block of Lenox Avenue at approximately 10 a.m.
Crews say they found an adult man inside the building who was later pronounced dead on scene.
Officials say the cause of death in this case is still undetermined.
The case is being investigated by the Homicide Unit, the Fire Marshall and crime scene detectives.