Community group identifies man found dead near Alderman Road in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An organization committed to ending gun violence along the first Coast has identified the young man killed in a shooting late Monday night.

MAD DADS says Dylonn Bealle-Veneziale, 23, died as a result of the incident.

First Coast News has not been able to independently confirm this with The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 11:26 p.m., police say a man was found shot and killed in the 8000 block of Alderman Road.

Officers initially responded to a call about an unresponsive man on the street, who was then pronounced dead.

MAD DADS is a nonprofit organization working to employ impactful strategies to engage parents in the intervention and prevention of community problems.