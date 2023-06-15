x
Crime

Community group identifies man found dead near Alderman Road in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An organization committed to ending gun violence along the first Coast has identified the young man killed in a shooting late Monday night.

MAD DADS says Dylonn Bealle-Veneziale, 23, died as a result of the incident. 

First Coast News has not been able to independently confirm this with The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 11:26 p.m., police say a man was found shot and killed in the 8000 block of Alderman Road.

Officers initially responded to a call about an unresponsive man on the street, who was then pronounced dead.

MAD DADS is a nonprofit organization working to employ impactful strategies to engage parents in the intervention and prevention of community problems.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips

Credit: MAD DADS
Dylonn Bealle-Veneziale, 23

