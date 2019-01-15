JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Being a young man living in Northwest Jacksonville has many challenges. Among them, the pressure of the street gangs.

"Most of this is stuff happening by a small group of people, gang, and drug-related," said Mayor Lenny Curry.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office identifies the area as Zone 5.

It comprises mailing zip codes 32208, 32209, and 32210. Police say historically this area is responsible for 30% of the crime in the city.

However, now they're seeing a change.

"Shooting violence is down 22% in those areas," said Sheriff Mike Williams.

Recently in a conversation with Williams, Curry and State's Attorney Melissa Nelson, they reported what they're doing has produced a slight decrease in the city's crime problem.

But they know more needs to done in the areas of prevention and intervention.

"We can keep arresting, and we can keep prosecuting," said Nelson. "But it is the kids moving up to fill the void, the trigger pullers now, that we need to capture."

Bishop John Guns and Andrew George have been in the neighborhoods for the past two years, trying to save those young men most at risk.

"We didn't get here because a program went bad," said Guns. "We are here because culture and community values declined."

Singleton Park is one of the meeting places for the young men. George says they meet there, away from the gangs, to not only discuss their challenges but develop interpersonal skills.

"They are concerned about the violence and how it affects them," he said.

George runs two programs targeting the young men.

The Evening Reporting Center, many of the participants are court ordered, and the Difference Maker program.

He said many of the 23 young men in the programs have had some gang affiliation.

"Since we've started the Evening Reporting Center about 90% make it through the first three weeks," said George. "Sixty-percent have gone a year without getting in trouble."

George is not ready to challenge the recent crime data from police of a slight decrease in crime, but he said there's a lot more to do.

"To say that crime has gone down, it may have, but what the visual, the eye test says is we have a long ways to go," he said.

George said it will take collaboration: City Hall, Police, Prosecutors, and the Community.

"We just have to stay the course and continue to collaborate," he said.

The Mayor, the Sheriff, and the State Attorney all say they will continue their aggressive approach until they can reduce further or put an end to the crime problem.

George said he would like to get the community more involved.

