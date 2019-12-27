ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — A communications supervisor for St. Augustine Police was arrested and released last Friday after an internal investigation by the department showed she lied on her timesheet.

An arrest warrant affidavit issued by St. Augustine Police says Bolante falsified her timesheet for the pay period of Oct. 29 to Nov. 11, listing 80 hours worked.

The investigation, conducted by Assistant Chief Anthony Cuthbert and Police Chief Barry Fox, revealed 21.5 hours of work where Bolante was unaccounted for in the department.

The warrant for her arrest was executed at her home in Green Cove Springs.

Bolante was booked and released on a misdemeanor charge of first-degree petty theft and third-degree felony charges of forgery and fraud.

St. Augustine Police Department