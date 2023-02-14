Deputies looking for man who escaped custody in Columbia County

Stalnaker is wanted for violation of probation for original charges of felony battery, deputies say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say escaped from custody from the Probabtion and Parole office Tuesday.

Deputies say Brian Stalnaker was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans. He was also handcuffed in the front.

Stalnaker is wanted for violation of probation for original charges of felony battery, deputies say.

Jail records show that he also has a history of charges that include stalking, property damage, resisting an officer, burglary and larceny.