Columbia County police using K9s to actively search for alleged armed individual

Police say Scott Salanci allegedly had just broken into a home Thursday afternoon in the area and may be armed.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Update: As of 1:35 p.m., police have ended the search for the man.

Columbia County police are currently actively searching for a man accused of committing an armed burglary/robbery Friday afternoon, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Deputies have set a perimeter in the area of State Road 47 and County Road 240 around 12:25 p.m. in reference to an active K9 search for Scott Salanci. As of 12:45 p.m., the Facebook post says they are expanding the perimeter east of SR 47 and south of CR 240.

Salanci allegedly had just broken into a home in the area and may be armed, police say. Other suspects involved have been take into custody. Salanci is the only one believed to still be at large related to this incident as CCSO say he may be wearing all black.

Residents in the area are asked to remain inside while the sheriff's office utilizes K9s to track. Furthermore, the post asks residents to please report any suspicious activity to dispatch by either calling 911 or 386-719-2005.